Lesotho: Murder Case - Prime Minister Thabane Appears in Court

Cape Town — Lesotho's prime minister Thomas Thabane appeared in court on Monday, Associated Press reports.

The murder case against the 80-year-old leader failed to proceed as the magistrate referred the matter to the Constitutional Court to decide whether a sitting prime minister can be charged with any crime.

Thabane is accused of murder for the 2017 killing of his estranged wife, Lipolelo.

His current wife, Maesaiah, has already been charged after briefly fleeing to neighbouring South Africa.

Last week the prime minister himself left for South Africa for what his lawyer called medical reasons, missing a court appearance.