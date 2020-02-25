Lesotho: Murder Case - Prime Minister Thabane Appears in Court

Photo: Control Arms/Flickr
Lesotho Prime Minister Tom Thabane signs the Arms Trade Treaty in 2013.
25 February 2020
allAfrica.com

Cape Town — Lesotho's prime minister Thomas Thabane appeared in court on Monday, Associated Press reports.

The murder case against the 80-year-old leader failed to proceed as the magistrate referred the matter to the Constitutional Court to decide whether a sitting prime minister can be charged with any crime.

Thabane is accused of murder for the 2017 killing of his estranged wife, Lipolelo.

His current wife, Maesaiah, has already been charged after briefly fleeing to neighbouring South Africa.

Last week the prime minister himself left for South Africa for what his lawyer called medical reasons, missing a court appearance.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: allAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zero Creativity? Diamond, Tanasha's Video Hit By Controversy
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Togo's President Gnassingbé Re-Elected - Preliminary Results
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Kigali, Kampala Sign Deal to Ease Border Tensions

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.