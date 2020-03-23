Africa: Where to Find the Latest, Trusted Coronavirus Info From Africa

Cape Town — The COVID-19 pandemic is dominating the news headlines - and people’s thoughts.

As a pan-African website, allAfrica.com is focused on looking at the virus from a continental perspective.

We are concentrating on collating and curating news that is trustworthy, as a service to our readers. We take relevant content from 140 African news partners and our own reporters with the aim of providing a central and reliable source of news about the pandemic.

All our novel coronavirus content can be found on this page. https://allafrica.com/coronavirus/

To make it easier for our readers to find specific content, we use our In Focus pages to bring together articles on themes that we have identified as critical to understanding and dealing with the outbreak.

We update those pages on an ongoing basis as news comes in. Here’s a central list:

MAIN PAGES

Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

This page groups together updates about cases of the virus as they are detected and reported around Africa. We rely largely on information from the World Health Organization and on reports from our news partners across the continent.

Getting Ahead Key to Change Course of COVID-19 - WHO Africa

Dr Matshidiso Moeti, World Health Organization Regional Director for Africa, held a joint briefing to share the organisation's plan of action on the continent.

Demystifying Coronavirus and What You Can Do to Avoid It

The page contains curated information about the virus itself, and about ways to keep healthy during the pandemic.

Africans, Here's What Is Being Done About COVID-19

This page focuses on the responses of African governments to the outbreak of the virus.

PAN-AFRICAN COVERAGE

As the story develops, we also focus on regional and continental news.

COVID-19 Is a Pandemic, Preparation is Key, Says WHO

SADC Goes Virtual as COVID-19 Spreads

African Economies Taking a Knock

OTHER RESOURCES

We also make In Focus pages about events in particular countries. Those pages include:

Rwanda First Country in Total Lockdown

Nigeria Cases Rise to 30

Refugees in South Africa Face New Fight

Sport Events Take Backseat

How Kenya is Being Impacted