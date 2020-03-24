Cameroon Legendary Saxophone Player Manu Dibango Dies from COVID-19

Photo: Selbymay/Wikimedia
Manu Dibango.
24 March 2020
allAfrica.com
By Melody Chironda

Cape Town — The veteran jazz singer and saxophone player has died after contracting the new coronavirus.

He was 86.

Close associates had last week confirmed that he had been taken to a French hospital for an unrelated illness when he was diagnosed.

Dibango is one of the first worldwide stars to die as a result of COVID-19.

A statement from  his official Facebook page  reads: "It is with deep sadness that we announce the loss of Manu Dibango, our Papy Groove, who passed away on 24th of March 2020, at 86 years old, further to COVID-19."

"His funeral service will be held in strict privacy, and a tribute to his memory will be organized when possible," the message said.

Dibango is popularly known for his Grammy award-winning track Soul Makossa. The song went on to be sampled by various musicians including the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson, and popstar Rihanna.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: allAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Health
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Is First African Country to Impose Total COVID-19 Lockdown
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
30-Year-Old Zimbabwean Broadcaster Makamba Dies From COVID-19
Nigeria Reports Chloroquine Poisonings After Trump Praised Drug
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South African President Announces 21-Day New Coronavirus Lockdown

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.