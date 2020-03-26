Rwanda: Police Reportedly Shot Dead 2 For 'Defying COVID-19 Lockdown Orders'

Johannesburg — Police shot and killed two people for defying lockdown orders imposed by the government to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to Bloomberg.

Rwanda National Police spokesperson John Bosco Kabera said the two young men "attempted to tussle" with officers.

Rwanda began a two-week lockdown on March 22, restricting travel between towns and cities and asking people to stay indoors. Its measures are among the most stringent in Africa. The East African nation has 41 confirmed Covid-19 cases.

Rwanda became the first country on the continent to order a total shutdown because of the novel coronavirus, banning all unnecessary movements outside homes for an initial two weeks. Both public and private workers were also been ordered to work from home to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

The country closed its borders completely, except for goods and cargo and returning citizens, who will be quarantined for two weeks.