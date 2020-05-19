Lesotho: Thabane Resigns as Lesotho's Prime Minister

Cape Town — Lesotho Prime Minister Thomas Thabane has formally resigned more than a week after his coalition government fell apart, in a move that could help end a long-running political crisis in the southern African country.

Lesotho has been plagued by instability since early this year, when police accused Thabane of having a hand in the killing of his estranged wife in June 2017.

Thabane's current and third wife, Maesiah, has already been charged and is out on bail.

Moeketsi Majoro, a member of the All Basotho Convention (ABC) will replace Thabane and is set to be sworn in on 20 May.

He was previously the Minister of Finance in Thabane's cabinet from 2017 to 2020 and was formerly a Senator and the Minister of Development Planning from 2013 to 2015.

Among his immediate tasks as prime minister, Majoro is expected to make the COVID-19 response his first priority when he takes over.

Despite confirming only one coronavirus case, Lesotho has taken a big economic hit due to the global slowdown brought about by the pandemic.

