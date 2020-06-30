Ethiopia: Internet Blackout After Haacaaluu Shot Dead

Haacaaluu Hundeessa’s music gave sound and voice to the Oromo struggle.
30 June 2020
Cape Town — A blanket shutdown of the Internet in Ethiopia is being reported by Access Now, an organisation defending the digital rights of users at risk around the world.

This came hours after prominent and outspoken Oromo musician Haacaaluu Hundeessaa was shot dead in Addis Abeba, the country's capital. There have also been reports - via social media - of people taking to the streets demanding justice.

"This shutdown comes at a time when the country is mourning the loss of a beloved musician and a courageous activist and millions are calling for justice for Haacaaluu," said Berhan Taye, Access Now’s Senior Policy Analyst and Global Internet Shutdowns Lead.

"Access to credible information is essential at times of crisis and emergency, and this current internet shutdown is causing further confusion, powerlessness, and anxiety among Ethiopians and the diaspora."

