Zimbabwe: Minister Shiri, Who Helped Plot Mugabe Ouster, Dies

The Herald
The late Perrance Shiri.
29 July 2020
allAfrica.com
By Jerry Chifamba

Cape Town — Zimbabwe's Minister of Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement Perrance Shiri has died, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has announced.

"I am deeply saddened to inform the Nation of the death of the Minister of Agriculture, Air Chief Marshall (rtd) Perrance Shiri, a long time friend and colleague. Cde Shiri was a true patriot, who devoted his life to the liberation, independence and service of his country," Mnangagwa said in a tweet.

Shiri, who commanded the air force for 25 years until he joined the government in 2017, was admitted to hospital on Tuesday, according to reports, and died in the early hours of Wednesday.

He was 65.

More on This
Zimbabwe Minister Shiri Who Helped Plot Mugabe Ouster Dies
Land Seized From Allies of Former President Robert Mugabe
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: allAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
AfDB Chief Adesina Exonerated of All Wrongdoing by Panel Review
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.