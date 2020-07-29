Zimbabwe: Minister Shiri, Who Helped Plot Mugabe Ouster, Dies

Cape Town — Zimbabwe's Minister of Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement Perrance Shiri has died, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has announced.

"I am deeply saddened to inform the Nation of the death of the Minister of Agriculture, Air Chief Marshall (rtd) Perrance Shiri, a long time friend and colleague. Cde Shiri was a true patriot, who devoted his life to the liberation, independence and service of his country," Mnangagwa said in a tweet.

Shiri, who commanded the air force for 25 years until he joined the government in 2017, was admitted to hospital on Tuesday, according to reports, and died in the early hours of Wednesday.

He was 65.