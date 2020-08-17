Southern Africa: Regional Leaders Call for 'Action Plan' on Mozambique Insurgency

D. Anacleto/Deutsche Welle
Violence in Cabo Delgado has forced hundreds of people to flee their homes.
17 August 2020
allAfrica.com

Cape Town — Southern African leaders pledged their commitment on Monday to supporting Mozambique's government in its fight against the insurgency in Cabo Delgado province.

In a communique released after a summit of the heads of state and government of the Southern African Development Community, the leaders said SADC "expressed... solidarity and commitment to support Mozambique in addressing the terrorism and violent attacks..."

They did not spell out any details of what practical or military support they would give.

The communique said the summit had received a report on emerging security threats in the region, and directed the SADC secretariat "to prepare an action plan for its implementation, that will among others, prioritize measures to combat terrorism, violent attacks and cybercrime; and to address adverse effects of climate change."

The meeting was held online.

The full text of the communique >>

