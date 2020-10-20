South Africa: Family of Slain Soccer Star Unaware of Alleged Murder Weapon's Discovery

Cape Town — The family of Senzo Meyiwa - the Orlando Pirates goalkeeper who was shot and killed during a botched robbery attempt in Volsoorus, east of Johannesburg, six years ago - has denied having knowledge of the reported discovery of the murder weapon used to kill him, Times Live writes.

This comes after a report from News24 which alleged that police made headway in the soccer icon's case by identifying the alleged shooter. News24 claims the suspect is a 30-year-old man currently serving a 30-year prison term for the murder of a taxi boss from Johannesburg.

Meyiwa's brother Sifiso, who spoke to Times Live, said the family was unaware of the reported developments into the case, saying: "They [the police] last updated us a week ago but I can't get into the details of it because they said it might jeopardise the case. They have never mentioned anything about a gun being found."

The Bafana Bafana star was shot dead during a robbery at the home of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo in October 2014. Last year Meyiwa's family approached lobby group AfriForum for help in their pursuit of justice.