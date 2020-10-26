South Africa: Will New Evidence Nab Senzo Meyiwa's Killer?

Cape Town — Every year since Senzo Meyiwa's death, a new lead surfaces, pointing to possible arrests.

Now, the South African Police have issued a statement that five men have been arrested in connection with the murder six years ago of national soccer team Bafana Bafana goalkeeper and captain Senzo Meyiwa. He was also the Orlando Pirates goalkeeper at the time of his death on October 26, 2014. Meyiwa was shot at his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo's mother's home in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg.

The suspect who says he pulled the trigger, alleges that they were offered R250,000 for the hit on Meyiwa, even though they wanted R400,000 because of the victim's high profile. According to IOL, the firearm used to kill Meyiwa, was allegedly used in another murder on taxi boss Reggie Mohlala in 2015 and the shooter is serving 30 years for that crime.

A huge outcry followed Meyiwa's death, and calls for the police to find the perpetrators led yielded no results. Those in the house at the time of the incident, were not much help to authorities and his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo was vilified. Khumalo was accused of covering up the events. Many were saying she knew more than she was letting on. Meyiwa fans called her a murderer. Khumalo also has a child with Meyiwa.

Meyiwa's death was classified as a robbery gone wrong, but further investigations revealed something more sinister.

An arrest of a suspect along the way, led to his release, for lack of solid evidence. Meyiwa's family had accused the police of dragging their feet and asked lobby group AfriForum for assistance. His father Samuel Meyiwa passed away from a stroke, without seeing justice for his son.

Although the National Prosecuting Authorities could not confirm whether the five alleged killers will appear in court this week, the suspects, who are said to be in jail for other crimes, are expected to be charged with murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and the contravention of firearm laws.

If the suspects are successfully prosecuted, it will hopefully bring closure to a painful chapter for the Meyiwa family, who say they are still in the dark on the arrests and the murder weapon the police found.