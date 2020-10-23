Nigeria's #EndSARS Activists Turn Their Attention to 2023 Election

A leading civil society body organising around the ongoing protests against police brutality has called for supporters to stop sending donations to assist protesters. The Feminist Coalition also said remaining funds would be used to assist people who have been arrested and injured and families of those who have been killed.

More importantly, the group has also called on protesters to respect any curfew that may be in place and remain indoors. The move comes as President Buhari addressed the nation on Thursday evening, calling on citizens to "resist the temptation of being used by some subversive elements to cause chaos" and undermine democracy.

"For you to do otherwise will amount to undermining national security. Under no circumstances will this be tolerated," he said.

The president did not however mention the shooting of peaceful protesters at Lekki Tollgate in Lagos that prompted international outrage and an outpouring of support.

Yemi Adamolekun, of Enough is Enough Nigeria, a network of young Nigerians promoting good governance and citizen engagement, is supporting a petition on Change.org, calling on the country's electoral commission (INEC) to begin voter registration for the 2023 poll. The registration of voters has in the past been hampered by the challenges to issuing permanent voters cards or PVCs.

"Out of the 84,000,484 registered voters, over 11 million are yet to collect their PVCs, a figure that represents 13.7% of the total PVCs produced", the petition says.