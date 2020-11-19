South Africa: Tributes Pour for Queen of Kwaito Mshoza

Cape Town — 2020 has taken another popular singer.

The kwaito star Nomasonto Maswanganyi, best known as Mshoza, has reportedly died at a Johannesburg hospital after a short illness .

She was 37.

She leaves behind a colourful legacy in the Mzansi music industry. Mshoza rose to fame with her smash hit Kortes in the early 2000s and performed as a dancer between 1998 and 1999.

In July, she reportedly caught the coronavirus but recovered from it.

She has been in the headlines quite a few times due to her obsession with skin-lightening and numerous short-lived marriages. She has been married three times and leaves behind two children. Celebrities and fans have expressed their shock and dismay over her untimely death.

Some of the tweets:

@tipcee3 - Just received some bad News Mshoza wamaboza is no more and lapho we were instudio few weeks ago naye euuu kwaze kwabuhlung #RIPMshoza

@PhilMphela - RIP: Mshoza Kwaito star Nomasonto Maswanganyi has died. News broke this morning of the 37 year old, mother of two's passing. #RIPMshoza

@Advovolicious - Just received some bad News Mshoza wamaboza is no more - kwaze kwabuhlung #RIPMshoza

@tumisole - Rest in perfect Peace Mshoza! #RIPMshoza

@Boity - Yoh, haai! Rest In eternal Peace, Mshoza.

