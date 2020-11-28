Ethiopia: Prime Minister Says Government Forces 'Fully in Control' of Mekelle

@AbiyAhmedAli
Statement by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali
28 November 2020
allAfrica.com

In a statement released on Twitter, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali said the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) has taken control of Mekelle, capital of the Tigray Province. In a reference to leaders of the Tigray Peoples Liberation Front, he added: "Federal police will now continue their task of apprehending TPLF criminals and bring them to the court of law." Text of the full statement:

Mekelle under command of the National Defense Forces

The Federal government is now fully in control of the city of Mekelle. With full command of the regional capital, this marks the completion of the ENDF's last phase. Federal police will now continue their task of apprehending TPLF criminals and bring them to the court of law.

The ENDF has thus far managed to:

  • Secure the release of thousands of Northern Command officers held hostage by TPLF
  • Secured the Northern Command camp
  • Take control of the airport, public institutions, the Regional administration office and other critical facilities;
  • Undertake the operation with precision and due care for citizens ensuring civilians are not targeted

The people of the Tigray Region have provided utmost support and cooperation to the Ethiopian National Defense Force in all comers.

I would like to express my appreciation to the people of Tigray who have understood the ENDF's goodwill and duty to nation.

The main operation is successfully concluded. We now have ahead of us the critical task of rebuilding what has been destroyed; repairing what is damaged; returning those who have fled, with utmost priority of returning normalcy to the people of the Tigray region.

The federal government appreciates the concern shown by the internaitonal community. And calls upon friends of Ethiopia to join hands in rebuilding the Tigray region and giving its people the respite, humanitarian assistance and security they deserve.

God bless Ethiopia and its people!
November 28, 2020

