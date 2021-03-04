Senegal: Opposition Leader Arrested As Supporters Protest

4 March 2021
allAfrica.com

Cape Town — Senegalese opposition leader Ousmane Sonko was arrested on Wednesday after hundreds of his supporters clashed with police in Dakar, Reuters reports.

AFP reports that hundreds of supporters rallied before the 46-year-old was due to appear before a judge on a rape charge, which he says is politically motivated. An employee at a beauty salon last month accused Sonko of rape.

The politician, who finished third in the 2019 presidential election in which he challenged President Macky Sall, had been summoned for questioning after his parliamentary immunity was removed last week.

Amid the protests, Sonko, who was headed for court to answer questions about the rape allegation, was arrested by the police. Reuters quotes his lawyer, Bamba Cisse, as saying he was accused of disturbing public order and participating in a banned demonstration.

The police were not immediately available for comment, Reuters said.

