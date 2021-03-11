Cote d'Ivoire: Prime Minister Dies in Germany

11 March 2021
By Michael Tantoh

Cape Town — Prime Minister Hamed Bakayoko died in a German hospital on March 10, 2021 at the age of 56.
Bakayoko left Abidjan on February 18, 2021 for treatment at the American Hospital of Paris, France. Two weeks later on March 6, 2021 he was transferred to Germany. Hamed Bakayoko was born March 8, 1965 in Abidjan.

President Alassane Ouattara, said in a press release, that "Prime Minister Hamed Bakayoko served Côte d'Ivoire with dedication and self-sacrifice. He was a great statesman, a model for our youth, a personality of great generosity and exemplary loyalty". On behalf of the Government President Alassane Ouattara adresses "deepest condolences to his wife, his children, the great Bakayoko family, all the allied families and all Ivorians.

Bakayoko served his country as Minister of new Technologies, Information and Communication, as well as Minister of Interior and as minister of defense. He was appointed in July 2020 as head of government, after the sudden death of his predecessor Amadou Gon Coulibaly.

Bakayoko is survived by his wife Yolanda Tanoh and four children.

