Burkina Faso: Former President Compaore Charged in Thomas Sankara Murder

Bill Oxford/Unsplash
(File photo).
16 April 2021
allAfrica.com
By Michael Tantoh and Jerry Chifamba

Cape Town — A military tribunal in Burkina Faso has charged former president Blaise Compaore with complicity in the 1987 assassination of then-president Thomas Sankara,

Sankara was murdered during a coup led by Compaore, a former friend of his who ruled Burkina Faso for the following 27 years.

Thirteen other people were charged in connection with the killing, including Compaore’s former right-hand man, Gen. Gilbert Diendere.

Charges against Compaoré who took refugee in Côte d'Ivoire since his fall in October 2014, include undermining state security and concealing corpses. However, many questions are being asked on why wait until now to accelerate the indictment officially and, especially during only the beginning of the second term of President Kabore?.

Sankara was a Burkinabé military officer and socialist revolutionary who served as the President of Burkina Faso from 1983 to 1987. A Marxist–Leninist and pan-Africanist, he was viewed by supporters as a charismatic and iconic figure of revolution and is sometimes referred to as "Africa's Che Guevara".

More on This
Ex-Burkinabe Leader Compaore Charged In Murder of Thomas Sankara
Sankara Case Referred to Burkina Faso Court 33 Years Later
Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: allAfrica

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Zimbabwe's Expelled MP Tendai Biti Recalled to Parliament
How Tanzania's New President Suluhu is Handling Covid-19
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Who is Mother of Ugandan Prince?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.