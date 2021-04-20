Chad: President Deby Dies After Attack

Cape Town — It has been confirmed that newly elected President Idriss Deby died today, apparently of injuries sustained in an attack.

The country's army released a statement saying that Deby died after being "injured on the frontline".

Deby had just won his sixth term as president, according to provisional results.

The country went to the polls on April 11, partial election results show the late incumbent on course to extend his three decades.

The Chadian army said on Monday that it had killed 300 rebels who had staged a major incursion into the north of the country, adding that it had lost five of its soldiers in clashes over the weekend, Radio France Internationale reports.

More to follow...