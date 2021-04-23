South Africa: AKA Breaks Silence on Fiance's Death, Says 'He's Heartbroken'

Cape Town — The popular rapper Kiernan Forbes, best known as AKA, has broken his silence two weeks after his fiancée Anele 'Nellie' Tembe's tragic death.

In the statement, AKA described the pain of losing the love of his life as a "mountain to climb". "Every day feels like a mountain to climb. I miss Anele, so much and I'm heartbroken at the unfulfilled life we had planned together."

Nellie, lost her life after she fell from the 10th floor of the Pepper Club Hotel in Cape Town on Sunday, April 11.

The circumstances surrounding her death still remains a mystery as the word 'suicide' has been mentioned on numerous occasions. But her father, Moses Tembe denied the rumours that his daughter had committed suicide in a letter, but alluded to the possibility of substance abuse.

The pair got engaged in February and a few weeks later AKA met with Nellie's family to start lobola negotiations.

Read the full statement;

"I have lost the love of my life... and every day feels like a mountain to climb. I miss Anele, so much, and I'm heartbroken at the unfulfilled life we had planned together.

"The tragic loss of Anele has taken a great toll on me, emotionally and psychologically. Insinuations and innuendos made on my personhood have made it even more difficult to process and the strain our families have taken is unspeakable – which is why at this time I choose to retreat to honour my journey, praying that the moments of stillness may bring me closer to some clarity.

"I wish to convey my gratitude to all the people who have supported me during this difficult time in my life, my mom Lynn and dad Tony, Bab' Moses and Ndabezitha, my brother Steffan, my family (both Forbes and Tembe), my heartfelt gratitude to you all.

"To my business associates, political leaders, industry peers and elders, friends and my neighbours, thank you for rallying around me.

"Last but not least, to my incredibly loyal fans … your collective love and support has brought me much comfort.

"As we undergo this painful journey, I have entrusted my team to handle all of my affairs in the public domain, including all my social media platforms.

"Please respect our privacy as we go through our grieving process, and please continue to keep our families in your prayers.

"Love & Blessings Kiernan Forbes."