South Africa: Tributes Pour In for Legendary Actress Shaleen Surtie-Richards

Cape Town — Mzansi has woken up to news of the passing of award-winning actress Sharlene Surtie-Richards, who has died at the age of 66.

She was known for her iconic roles in TV, film, and theatre.

Surtie-Richards is best known for her role as Nenna in 'Egoli: Place of Gold'. She also appeared in the 1988 film, Fiela se Kind, Mama Jack, Generations, and most-recently in Swirl.

Over the span of her career, the veteran actress has won a myriad of awards which include Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards for her role as Hester in Athol Fugard's Hallo en Koebaai and in 2009 for her role in Shirley Valentine. As well as a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2014 Royalty Soapie Awards.

Her agency, Elysian Management, has released a statement and asked the public to give the family time to process the news and promised to release more information as it becomes available.

Good Morning All, it is with the deepest regret that we have to inform you that Shaleen Surtie Richards has passed away. We ask that during this time the family and friends be given an opportunity to process this sad news. We will give out further details as we find out more information. Please allow us the opportunity to inform all the relevant parties. This is a major loss to the Television and Film Industry... She was and still remains an icon. Our condolences to her family, friends, and fans RIP Shaleen

Her cause of death had not yet been revealed.

Many people across the country have sent their condolences to her family.

@PhilMphela - RIP: Legendary TV, film and theatre actor, Shaleen Surtie Richards has died. She was 66 years old. #RIPShaleenSurtieRichards

@Yaya_McPlaat - Sy was almal sê tannie. My hart is stukkend. First watched her on Generations. She was so talented. Will miss that lovely voice #RIPShaleenSurtieRichards

@UlrichJvV - South Africa has lost an icon. So sad to hear of the passing of Shaleen Surtie-Richards. My deepest condolences to her family and loved ones. #RIPShaleenSurtieRichards

@Neo_Semoko - Legendary actress who wasn't obsessed with seeking fame and approval from the masses. People who woke up because they were always inspired to entertain. #RIPShaleenSurtieRichards

@LeeRoyWright - No, guys, NO!!! We have lost a real ICON!!! #RIPShaleenSurtieRichards