South Africa: Popular South African Actor Mutodi Neshehe Dies

Cape Town — Another sad day for Mzansi as veteran actor Mutodi Neshehe has died.

He was 46.

Nesheshe was well-known for his roles in popular soapies, such as Muvhango , Jacobs Cross, Egoli, and Generations.

The family has confirmed the news and released a statement.

"It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Mutodi Neshehe on July 1, 2021. He was our brother, uncle, father, mentor, role model, and actor. He will be sorely missed by his family and close friends," the statement read.

Details around his death are unknown at this time and his family has asked for privacy to mourn.

The news of his death comes on the backdrop of that of legendary South African musician Steven Kekana, sending shockwaves across the country's performing arts scene.

Many have taken to social media to send their condolences and tributes through the hashtag #RIPMutodiNeshehe