South Africa: Popular South African Actor Mutodi Neshehe Dies

MutodiNeshehe
Press statement on veteran actor Mutodi Neshehe.
2 July 2021
allAfrica.com
By Melody Chironda

Cape Town — Another sad day for Mzansi as veteran actor Mutodi Neshehe has died.

He was 46.

Nesheshe was well-known for his roles in popular soapies, such as  Muvhango , Jacobs Cross, Egoli, and  Generations.

The family has confirmed the news and released a statement.

"It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Mutodi Neshehe on July 1, 2021. He was our brother, uncle, father, mentor, role model, and actor.   He will be sorely missed by his family and close friends," the statement read.

Details around his death are unknown at this time and his family has asked for privacy to mourn.

The news of his death comes on the backdrop of that of legendary South African musician Steven Kekana, sending shockwaves across the country's performing arts scene.

Many have taken to social media to send their condolences and tributes through the hashtag #RIPMutodiNeshehe

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: allAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zuma Ruling a Tectonic Shift for South African Ruling Party?
Swaziland Pro-Democracy Protesters Shot, Killed
Uncertainty in Ethiopia's Tigray After Militants Take Control
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Nigerian Biafra Leader Nnamdi Kanu Brought Back to Face Trial
More African Govts Legalise Cannabis for Medicinal Use

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X