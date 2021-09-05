Guinea: Elite Special Forces Stage Coup - Reports

This Sunday, September 5, the population of Conakry woke up to confusion.

The international press reports that heavy gunfire is heard in the strategic district of Kaloum which houses the presidential palace.

Some well-established sources in the Guinean capital report a coup d'etat led by elements of the Groupement des forces Spéciales. Before specifying that President Alpha Condé would be safe.

The elite unit of the army which is said to be at the origin of this coup is led by a certain Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, identified as a former legionnaire of the French army who returned to the country in 2018.

A soldier described as a "hothead" because of his last tug of war with the Minister of Defense over his desire to be a part of the unit that he has led for four years.

According to the same sources established in the Malian capital, the "putschists" are currently facing the presidential bodyguards.

Alpha Condé thus faces his umpteenth coup attempt. Since his re-election in 2020, for a third term, he has faced permanent instability on the political, social and security levels.

Translated from the original story in French by Bacary Dabo.