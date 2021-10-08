Southern Africa: Defending Champs Banyana Banyana Bundled Out of COSAFA Cup

Cape Town — South African women's soccer team Banyana Banyana, fresh from the high of winning the Aisha Buhari Cup in Nigeria, came down with a crash as COSAFA Cup defending champs when they were dumped out by Malawi.

A Sabinah Thom brace saw a 3-2 thriller, with Malawi making history by securing a first-ever place in the final of the 2021 COSAFA Women's Championships in Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa. They will face Tanzania on Saturday October 9, 2021 for the COSAFA crown.

According to the COSAFA website, it is the first time that seven-time winners South Africa have failed to make the decider of the Southern African championship, and sweet revenge for Malawi after they were beaten in last year's semifinals by Banyana Banyana.

Saturday's decider is likely to be an epic contest that will see Malawi fight for its first piece of regional silverware, though they come up against CECAFA champions Tanzania, who edged out Zambia on penalties.