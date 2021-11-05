Niger: Dozens Dead in Attack By Gunmen - Govt

At least 69 people, including a mayor, have been killed in an attack by gunmen in southwestern Niger, the country's government has confirmed.

Al Jazeera reports that the assault was the latest in Niger's "tri-border" zone with Burkina Faso and Mali, a volatile area that has been the epicentre of conflict between state forces and armed groups linked to ISIL (ISIS) and al-Qaeda.

AFP reports that the assault took place on Tuesday at Adab-Dab, a village about 55km from Banibangou in the western region of Tillaberi, a source said.

Al Jazeera says says that Interior Minister Alkache Alhada said on state television that 15 people had survived and a search operation was under way,