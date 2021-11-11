Cameroon: Bomb Wounds 11 University Students in Cameroon

Cape Town — At least 11 University of Buea students were wounded after a bomb was thrown onto the roof of a lecture hall in Cameroon's restive Anglophone region of Southwest.

Ngomo Horace Manga, the vice-chancellor, said the victims were in stable condition in hospital but declined to comment on who might have been behind the attack, according to Reuters.

No one has claimed responsibility for the bombing.

The city of Buea is in the English-speaking region of Cameroon, which is in the grip of a bloody separatist conflict. Violence between government forces and the Anglophone armed separatist groups - who are themselves divided - erupted in 2017, when protests against discrimination and marginalisation were repressed by the authorities.

Buea has in recent months, seen numerous incidents of violence.

The clashes opposing separatists and the army, which have been ongoing for three years, have claimed more than 3,500 lives and forced 700,000 people to flee their homes, reports .