Africa: COP26 - A Huge Disappointment for Vulnerable Countries #AfricaClimateCrisis

Countries of the global South, which are already facing the worst impacts of the climate emergency, have expressed their deep disappointment about how the COP26 talks have unfolded.

Guinea, which represented the developing-nation group, has expressed "extreme disappointment" at the decision to initiate only an annual "dialogue" to talk about "arrangements for the funding of activities to avert, minimise and address loss and damage".

This after United States, the European Union and some other rich nations, were opposed to the establishment of a dedicated new damages fund for vulnerable nations.

One such area on the frontline of the climate crisis is the Lake Chad Basin, which the UN says has shrunk by 90% since the 1960s because of drought.

Oladosu Adenike, 27, started the Nigerian "Fridays for Future" campaign, and is one of several young African delegates who travelled to Glasgow, Scotland, to be part of the COP26 climate summit and to convey their sense of urgency to world leaders.

"The peace and stability in this region - in the Lake Chad region, the Sahel - it depends on when we are able to restore the lake and able to say that people can get sustainable livelihoods, for them not to be able to be vulnerable to join armed groups of people. And this will likewise improve democracy in the region," she told VOA.

Countries at the COP26 talks agreed to launch a two-year effort to define a "global goal on adaptation" - something included in the 2015 Paris Agreement but so far still vague, reported Thomson Reuters Foundation.