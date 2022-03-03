South Africa: What's Happening In South African News - March 3, 2022

Cape Town —

ConCourt to Hear Arguments to Decriminalise Children's Use of Marijuana

The Constitutional Court will hear arguments today, for the decriminalisation of the possession and use of cannabis by children.

In 2020, the Johannesburg High Court declared provisions of the Drugs and Drug Trafficking Act unconstitutional, as it criminalises the possession and use of cannabis by children.

The Centre for Child Law will today ask the ConCourt to confirm the high court order.

In 2019, the Constitutional Court decriminalised private use of marijuana for adults, but in the same case, did not address the criminalisation of its use by children.

NPA R1 Billion Injection Not Enough to Prosecute All Zondo Commission State Capture Cases

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola, has confirmed that the National Prosecuting Authority will not be able to prosecute all those implicated in state capture by the Zondo Commission.

The Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture is a public inquiry launched by the government of former president Jacob Zuma in January 2018, to investigate allegations of state capture, corruption, fraud and other allegations in the public sector including organs of state. The commission has made damning revelations that has implicated Zuma himself, as well as other high placed government officials.

KwaZulu-Natal Royal House to See Crowning of King

KwaZulu-Natal High Court Judge Isaac Madondo has ordered that the coronation of Prince Misuzulu KaZwelithini, the Zulu king in waiting, can go ahead.

The Zulu royal household was thrown into disarray following the death of long-serving monarch King Goodwill Zwelithini. Zulu princesses Ntandoyenkosi Zulu and Ntombizosuthu Zulu-Duma applied for an interdict to stop the coronation process of Prince Misuzulu, the first born son of the late king and his great wife Queen Mantfombi, who also died shortly after the king. They claimed that the will of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini, who died in March 2021, was forged.

Minerals Minister Gwede Mantashe to Challenge Zondo Findings In Court

Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe has vowed to challenge the Zondo Commission report implicating him in state capture in court.

This follows findings by the commission, implicating the minister and several other African National Congress senior figures in the party.

Nelson Mandela Statue Closed to Public on Weekends!

The Tshwane tourism industry has urged the government not to restrict public access to the Nelson Mandela statue at Union Buildings over weekends.

The area was fenced off, leaving tourists and locals unable to get closer to the iconic statue.

Security reasons has been cited by authorities.