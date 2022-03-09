South Africa: What's Happening In South African News - March 9, 2022

Cape Town —

Eskom Switches to Stage 4 Loadshedding Until Friday

South Africans woke to the news that Eskom will now switch to Stage 4 loadshedding from 9am today until 5am on Friday. According to an Eskom statement, several units at Kendal, Duvha, Camden and Kusile power stations had tripped overnight. Eskom says that since then, it managed to return four units to service. However, these units still need to ramp up to full output, which necessitates a high usage of emergency generation reserves today.

'Hello Darlings' Holiday Swindler Fleeces Holidaymakers Out of Millions

Hopes of dream holidays were dashed this week when many South Africans who booked with travel agency Hello Darlings heard the news that the company CEO allegedly booked fake holidays at luxurious destinations across the world for her clients but never delivered on the agreements. It is believed that the CEO, who deactivated all her social media accounts, has fled to Turkey. Now the group of nearly 2,000 people are trying to bring the woman to court to get their money back.

Remaining Lotteries Board Members May Get the Boot Soon

The remaining members of the scandal-ridden National Lotteries Board may be removed by Minister Ebrahim Patel before their tenure ends on March 31, 2022. The minister said the NLC had "failed to ensure proper administration and good governance.

This follows a Special Investigations Unit (SIU) probe that uncovered a web of corruption related to NLC funding and flow of funds to NLC officials, board members, and their family members.

Pitso Mosimane Remains at Al Ahly

Former Bafana Bafana and Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane and his technical team, after extensive negotiations, will remain as coach of the top Egyptian team Al Ahly until 2024. Mosimane has thus far won five trophies since his move from Sundowns to Al Ahly in September 2020. Among his successes are back-to-back CAF Champions League and CAF Super Cup titles, and the 2019-20 Egyptian Cup. Al Ahly is on their way to South Africa to play a CAF Champions League Group A clash against Mosimane's former team Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium on Saturday.