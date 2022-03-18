South Africa: What's Happening In South African News - March 18, 2022

Cape Town —

Hearing to be Held on Racism in Property Sector

Several province, the most recent of which the Western Cape, have been accused of racist practices, particularly in the rentals sector. Hearings will be held in Johannesburg (March 22), Cape Town (March 23) and Durban (March 24), with other dates scheduled for later. People who have experienced racism are being asked to testify.

Prince Misuzulu Recognised by President Cyril Ramaphosa as Zulu King

The Zulu royal house was left in disarray by the death of King Goodwill Zwelithini on March 12, 2021 and the death soon thereafter of regent Mantombi Dlamini Zulu who succeeded him on March 24, 2021 until her death on April 29, 2021. The installation of Prince Misuzulu - son of the two deceased monarchs - as king, exposed divisions within the royal household when the matter was taken to court. The prince won the legal challenge and is now in terms of terms of section 8(3)(a) and (b) of the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act, 2019, recognised by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Medical Staff Leaving Charlotte Maxeke Hospital for Greener Pastures

Efforts to reopen the Charlotte Maxeke hospital, where key units - including the cancer and casualty units - were shut down after an April 2021 fire, has been further hampered by the resignation of doctors and nursing staff, according to Gauteng Health MEC, Nomathemba Mokgethi. There has been 220 staff resignations and there are currently 677 vacant posts, the MEC said.

IEC Exec Accused of Tax Evasion

A 57-year-old director at the electoral commission will appear in court for alleged tax evasion. According to reports, the woman will appear in court on April 12, 2022 on charges of the contravention of income tax and value-added tax for not submitting tax returns for the periods between 2016 and 2021.

Embarrassing - Cape Town Cycle Tour Winner Bicycle Stolen!

Twelve bicycles belonging to the Mauritian cycle team, including that of Cape Town Cycle Tour winner Kim Le Court, were stolen from their guest house in Paarl, just outside Cape Town. The team was scheduled to fly to the All African Championships in Egypt today and has urged South Africans to help find the perpetrators. Le Court won the women's race in a time of 02:08:45.