Nigeria: The Real Housewives of Lagos Launch Sets Social Media Alight

The Real Housewives of Lagos started streaming on Showmax on Friday 8 April, a night after its grand and glamorous launch in Sandton, South Africa. Hosted by South Africa's television personality Bonang Matheba, the event saw South Africa's biggest stars grace the pink carpet.

Some A-listers included rapper Gigi Lamayne, actress Katlego Danke, dancer Kamo Mphela, the cast of Big Brother Mzansi season 3, the cast of Showmax's The Wife, the cast of The Real Housewives of Durban and many other celebrities and influencers.

The cast members showed up in true Lagos style, dressed up like royalty. The event saw performances from the legendary Mafikizolo music group, DJ Durban Gogo, Sjava and one of the famous songs that has kept millions dancing on tik tok titled Finesse by Nigeria's Pheelz. Not everyone was impressed by some of the outfits especially from the cast of the sister show, The Real Housewives of Durban. Fans of the show rated the best dressed and worse dressed online.

The candle lit gala dinner decor was as breathtaking as the guests. Chef Coco Reinarhz took the guests to Lagos with some puff puffs and back to South Africa with some pap and Durban curry.

Guests had the privilege of watching the screening of the first episode of RHOLagos in between the food and drinks and got a glimpse of what to look forward to.

"We are really excited about the viewers finally getting to see this amazing show we have been working on for so many months. The women have shared what their lives are truly like beyond what their fans and followers will typically see on social media," said Candice Fangueiro who is the Head of Content, Showmax Africa.

The new reality TV show follows the lavish lives of six glamorous and rich Nigerian women. These are businesswoman Carolyna Hutchings, lawyer and luxury hair brand owner Chioma Ikokwu, Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, influencer Laura Ikeji-Kanu, PR expert Mariam Timmer, and celebrity stylist Toyin Lawani-Adebayo.

"The show will take each viewer on an emotional roller coaster as they get immersed in the lives of the women, their relationships and their different journeys. Fans of the show in the United Kingdom will be able to stream the reality show exclusively on Showmax," Fangueiro said.

The Johannesburg premiere comes hot on the heels of the RHOLagos premiere held at The Jewel Aedia in Lekki, Lagos, hosted by talk show host,Toke Makinwa.

The show will stream on Showmax throughout Africa, the United Kingdom and other international markets including Austria, Belgium, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Indonesia, Ireland, Switzerlandand many others.

Here is what some social media users had to say about the launch!

No Name Brand @DreamerSib

South African designers need to humble themselves and go to Nigeria to learn. Nigerians even superseed Americans when it comes to fashion.

One thing though I noticed when I was in Nigeria is their material quality 🔥🔥🔥

#RHOLagos #RHODurban

YT: Unathi Jam @Unathi_jam

Laconco is dressed like a minister of Environmental Affairs 🤣 ngathi she's meeting her peers abo Naledi Pando kanje #RHODurban #RHOLagos

No Name Brand @DreamerSib

So far @lasizwe is the best dressed understood the theme and everything fits properly. He looks simply amazing!

#RHODurban #RHOLagos

Sinethemba. @cnehshuga

I suspect Chioma will eat everybody up tonight 😭🔥🔥 she doesn't play when it comes to gowns pls #RHOLagos

Nandile @BabyNandile

MphoWabadimo🔥🔥🔥🔥on #BBMzansi housemates she's the best dresser.😍🤌 #RHOLagos

Maverick Huzaifah@DJMaverickZA

DBN Gogo decided to wrap herself with her Mother's curtain #RHOLagos

classyntombazana@classyntombaza1

I'm already embarrassed for us as a country for tomorrow coz all we have is "Gossip Girls" instead of Real Housewives #RHODurban #RHOLagos