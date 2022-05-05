Nigeria: Popular Nollywood Actor, David Osajie, Is Dead

Popular actor, Sir David Osagie, who usually played the role of a king in movies, has died just hours after he was on a movie set.

Confirming the actor's death on her Instagram page, one of his colleagues, Ngozie Ezeh, said the late actor was on a movie location only for them to hear of his death on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, tributes have started pouring in for the late actor.

Ibiwari Etuk, who was shocked about Osagie's sudden death, said: "This can't be explained o. He filmed yesterday o and went back to rest hoping to resume shooting today but never woke up. Another king role interpreter is gone... What is this o God."

A veteran actress, Rita Edochie, who couldn't believe the sad development, asked "Is this true?"

Another actress, Georgina Ibeh, wrote on her social media: "What's really going on? Uncle Dave".