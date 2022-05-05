Nigeria: Popular Nollywood Actor, David Osajie, Is Dead

4 May 2022
Leadership (Abuja)
By Samuel Abulude

Popular actor, Sir David Osagie, who usually played the role of a king in movies, has died just hours after he was on a movie set.

Confirming the actor's death on her Instagram page, one of his colleagues, Ngozie Ezeh, said the late actor was on a movie location only for them to hear of his death on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, tributes have started pouring in for the late actor.

Ibiwari Etuk, who was shocked about Osagie's sudden death, said: "This can't be explained o. He filmed yesterday o and went back to rest hoping to resume shooting today but never woke up. Another king role interpreter is gone... What is this o God."

A veteran actress, Rita Edochie, who couldn't believe the sad development, asked "Is this true?"

Another actress, Georgina Ibeh, wrote on her social media: "What's really going on? Uncle Dave".

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X