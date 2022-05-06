Nigeria: Buhari in Meeting With Ohanézè, Igbo Traditional Rulers, Others

The meeting is part of activities lined up for the president's two-day working visit to Ebonyi State.

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in a crucial meeting with the leadership of Ohanézè Ndígbo, South-east traditional Monarchs, and other leaders of the region.

The meeting is holding at the New Exco Chambers, Government House Abakaliki, capital of Ebonyi State.

President-General of Ohanézè, George Obiozor, is leading other leaders of Ohanézè to the meeting.

Chief Host and Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, who is also Chairman of South-east Governors forum, is also at the meeting.

Ohanézè is expected to table critical issues about the region to Mr Buhari.

This includes the release of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Nnamdi Kanu, from detention.

Other issues expected to be discussed include the election of a president of South east extraction in 2023 and security situation in the region.

Mr Buhari is on a two-day visit to Ebonyi State.

Details later...