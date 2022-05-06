Nigeria: Niger-Delta Queen Stripped of Her Crown

Nigeria Limited and Ethel Women Initiative, organizers of the Face of Niger-Delta Cultural Pageant, FONDCUP, have withdrawn the adornment decorated on Miss Grace Ekrakene, the 2nd runner up of the beauty pageant for the 2021/2022 edition over alleged misconduct.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Lagos, the organizers of the event expressed sadness and regret in taking such an extreme action, which according to them, "had to be done in order to address the ex-queen's excesses, using a disciplinary measure to curb her misbehaviour."

The organizers explained that they had used other measures to address the issue to no avail, as Miss Grace Ekrakene did not pay attention to the various counsel to ensure that the moral values and cultural norms imbibed by the organization be projected.

Explaining further, the convener of the cultural pageant, Miss Elizabeth Era said that the FONDCUP pageant was initiated to change the face of the beauty pageant industry.

Era added that the organization provided the necessary resources and an enabling environment, where the young maidens had gained empowerment, and enlightenment and equally embraced the importance of having uniqueness, diverse cultural heritage and values, preaching peace and togetherness in the region.

According to her, "We are changing the wrong narrative people hold against the Niger Delta region, so any form of misconduct faces a disciplinary sanction.

"Niger-Delta indigenes who were known for militancy, kidnapping, conflicts among others also had their unique cultural heritage, values and other potentials to uphold".

In his statement, the manager of the queens, Mr. Anugboba Ehijiele said, "Due to her (former queen) misconduct, her position and benefits as the 2nd runner up of Face of Niger Delta Cultural Pageant for 2021/2022 are hereby withdrawn from her. She is no longer a crowned queen or a member of any sort of the FONDCUP brand henceforth."

