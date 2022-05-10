Gambia: Childfund to Establish 5 Child-Friendly Spaces to Contain IDPs

ChildFund, The Gambia Country Director, Musu Kuta Koma-Bah has revealed that her organisation will establish 5 child-friendly spaces in 5 communities that have received most of the Internally Displaced Persons (IPDs) since the Cassamance clash between the MFDC and Senegalese military.

The space will contain psycho-social support system to assist children and other members of their families going through the trauma of being displaced.

"ChildFund is finalising procurement procedures to set-up 5 child-friendly spaces in the five communities that have received the highest number of Internally Displaced Persons and children," said madam Koma-Bah.

"The child-friendly spaces will be providing psycho-social support to children and their families trying to condone the stress they are going through as being internally displaced. ChildFund is going to work with them to ensure that we are paying attention to the need, welfare and protection of the children."

"We will work hard to provide as much as possible the needs of the children so that parents and the host families can be at ease but to also ensure children are also living their normal life that is necessary to help their growth, development and protection," she added.

She thanked the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and The Gambia Government by extension for the enabling environment, which makes it possible for them to be able to respond to the current situation in Foni.

She said she hopes normalcy would be restored as soon as they continue to support the Internally Displaced Persons.

