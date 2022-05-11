Nigeria: Yusuf Invites 8 Home-Based Players for Mexico, Ecuador Friendlies

The first assistant coach of the Super Eagles, Salisu Yusuf, has included eight home-based players in the list of players that have been invited to prosecute the international friendly matches against the 'A' Men National Teams of Mexico and Ecuador in the United States of America.

The Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) stars who have made the provisional list are goalkeepers Adewale Adeyinka (Akwa United), Ojo Olorunleke (Enyimba), defenders Isa Ali (Remo Stars), Ibrahim Buhari (Plateau United), midfielders, Chiamaka Madu (Rivers United), Babatunde Afeez Nosiru (Kwara United), forwards Victor Mbaoma (Enyimba) and Ishaq Rafiu Kayode (Rivers United).

The 30-man list also include the foreign legion led by captain Ahmed Musa and his deputy, William Troost-Ekong, Alex Iwobi, Moses Simon, Shehu Abdullahi, Zaidu Sanusi and Alhassan Yusuf of Royal Antwerp FC, Belgium who is in line for his debut for the Super Eagles.

The three -time African champions will clash with CONCACAF powerhouse Mexico at the AT & T Stadium in Dallas, State of Texas on Saturday, 28th May, before flying to New Jersey to tackle Ecuador at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison on Thursday, 2nd June.

Only 25 players will make the final list for the tour, which is preparatory to next month's 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against Sierra Leone in Abuja (9th June) and São Tomé & Príncipe in Marrakech, Morocco (13th June).

Goalkeepers: Maduka Okoye), Adewale Adeyinka, Ojo Olorunleke.

Defenders: Olaoluwa Aina; Abdullahi Shehu; Zaidu Sanusi; William Ekong; Leon Balogun; Isa Ali; Chidozie Awaziem; Oluwasemilogo Ajayi; Calvin Bassey; Ibrahim Buhari.

Midfielders: Joseph Ayodele-Aribo; Alex Iwobi; Oghenekaro Etebo; Chiamaka Madu; Babatunde Afeez Nosiru; Azubuike Okechukwu; Samson Tijani; Alhassan Yusuf.

Forwards: Ahmed Musa; Moses Simon; Samuel Chukwueze; Ademola Lookman; Sadiq Umar; Emmanuel Dennis; Cyriel Dessers; Victor Mbaoma; Ishaq Rafiu.