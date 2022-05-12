Nigerian Idol - Jordan Exits Show As Top Three Finalists Emerge

The top three Nigerian Idol Season 7 finalists emerged on Sunday night.

The top three Nigerian Idol Season 7 finalists, Banty, Progress and Jordan,

emerged on Sunday night amidst spectacular performances that amazed the judges and the audience.

The night started with the Top four giving performing beautiful duets.

Jordan and Zadok were the first to rock the stage with a performance of Peru by Fireboy DML and Ed Sheeran.

Next up were Banty and Progress, who, despite a few struggles at rehearsal managed to put up a befitting performance of 'Essence' performed originally by Wizkid and Tems.

Elimination

After the duet performances, the contestants were called on the stage for the announcement of who was going to be eliminated from the show.

First to be declared safe were Banty and Progress, while Jordan and Zadok remained in a tense state. Finally, IK revealed Jordan had gotten the least votes and was therefore eliminated from the show.

After the elimination, it was announced that the Top three would have two performances, each with the first around the theme 'How it Should Have Been Done' and the second around the theme 'Year I Was Born'.

Performances

For the first theme, the contestants had to watch some performances from the auditions that didn't stand out and perform the same song better than what they saw.

First up to perform the first theme was Banty, who performed Listen by Beyonce. Her performance was met with great comments from the Judges, with Simi saying that it was her best performance yet.

Next was Zadok, who performed And I Am Telling You by Jennifer Hudson. His performance was also met with positive comments from the Judges.

Progress was last to perform in the 'How It Should Have Been Done' category, who performed 'I'll Always Love You by Whitney Houston. He did his homework because that performance earned him a standing ovation from the audience and the Judges.

After the first set of performances, Banty again opened up the stage for the second theme of the night with the song I Wanna Be Down originally performed by Brandy.

Her performance was met with positive reviews from Obi Asika, who commended her for having the right energy for the song.

Next up was Zadok, who gave a befitting performance of 'I'll Make Love To You by Boyz II Men. His performance ended with a standing ovation from the Judges, who had nothing but the best words for him, with Simi calling him a phenomenal performer.

The last contestant to perform for the night was Progress, who sang the song 'Swear It Again' by Westlife.

His performance was also met with a standing ovation, while D'banj commented that people were always carried along whenever he performed because it was like he ministered to them.

The night ended with eliminated contestant Jordan performing Grenade by Bruno Mars.

Nigerian Idol season 7 is sponsored by Bigi Drinks and Binance Africa. Fans can keep track of the show on social media platforms and on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv channel 151), Urban (DStv channel 153 & GOtv Supa channel 6), and Family (DStv channel 154 & GOtv channel 2) every Sunday from 7 pm.

You can also catch up on all the episodes on the DStv App and watch the latest behind the scenes on Showmax across Africa and in the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand.