Africa: Where Does APR, Rayon Rank Among Africa's Most Expensive Derbies?

The Rwandan derby between rivals Rayon Sports and APR FC is arguably one of the most fascinating moments that shape Rwanda's football calendar year.

The entry fees placed by Rayon Sports during last week's Peace Cup semifinal left football fans from both sides and pundits unimpressed after the club charged Rwf 50 000 for the VVIPs, so far, the highest in Rwandan football with the cheapest ticket going for Rwf 5000.

The Blues are reported to have collected over Rwf 34 million for the game.

But the ongoing complaints did not stop APR from placing record-breaking tickets which are way higher than in the first leg, the VVIP tickets now go for Rwf 50 000 while the cheapest has increased to Rwf 10 000 from Rwf 5000 in the first leg.

In no particular order, Times Sport looks at where the derby ranks among Africa's most expensive derbies to watch.

Casablanca Derby

One of Africa's biggest rivalries is from two of Morocco's elite clubs, Raja and Wydad, the Casablanca derby is one of the go-to matches often containing a fierce and vibrant crowd.

The Casablanca Derby is played at Mohammed V and has extensive national media coverage and is a topic of debate for several days before and after the match between fans of both clubs, whether in the streets, schools or workplace.

The most expensive ticket for the derby currently goes for 300 dirhams which is equal to over Rwf 82,000 and 150 dirhams (Rwf 91,000) while ordinary tickets are sold for 50 dirhams corresponding to Rwf 14, 000.

The Cairo Derby

The Cairo Derby brings together Ahly and Zamalek, the two Egyptian teams that were named by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) as the 1st and 2nd African Clubs of the 20th Century respectively.

Both teams are located in Greater Cairo and their matches are considered the highlight of the football season with a live broadcast to most of the Middle Eastern and North African countries since the 1970s.

The Cairo International stadium, whose capacity of 75,000, always produces an uncommon atmosphere among spectators when the two teams and their rivalry on many occasions led to so much violence among fans and some following games had to be played behind closed doors as a result.

Tickets are currently sold at 2000 Egyptian Pounds (Rwf 111 000) for the VVIPs and 600 Egyptian Pounds (Rwf 33 000) for the VIPs while the ordinary ticket goes for 100 EGP (Rwf 5, 500).

APR v Rayon Sports Derby

There is no love lost between Rwanda's two most successful clubs as their rivalry continues to become bitter season after season.

Arguably the biggest game on Rwandan football calendar, the derby has over the years lived up to the hype.

Many thought Rayon, which usually depends on ticket revenues would hold the record of selling tickets at the highest price during the Peace Cup semi-final first leg against APR but the army side are set to break it by increasing the tickets from Rwf 20 000 to Rwf 30 000 for the VIPs, from Rwf 10 000 to Rwf 20 000 for ordinary tickets.

The military side placed the cheapest tickets at Rwf 10 000 from Rwf 5 000, making it the highest price ever placed on a ticket for the general public.

The Soweto Derby

Mamelodi Sundowns might be dominating South African football while they continue to turn themselves into an African elite club at the moment, but all eyes remain on the Soweto Derby bringing together rivals Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

First contested in the 1970s, the Soweto derby is always seen as more than just a game given the history that the two teams are linked to when former Pirates player and president Kaizer Motaung resigned from the club to start his own club, Kaizer XI, currently Kaizer Chiefs.

The two teams from Johannesburg have since formed one of the fiercely contested derbies on the continent.

The Soweto derby, currently played at either Chiefs' FNB Stadium or Pirates' Orlando Stadium, is more focused on creating football fever than collecting money from football fans with a VIP now paying between 150 rands (Rwf 9 500 and 10 000) and 200 rands to watch the derby while tickets for ordinary spectators are sold for 70 Rands (Rwf 4 500)

Kariakoo Derby

Arguably regarded as East Africa's biggest club football rivalry, the Kariakoo Derby as it is referred to pits two of Tanzania Premier League giants Simba SC and Yanga Africans cannot be left behind.

Fans have always flocked into Dar Es Salam from far and wide to witness these two rivals play.

The derby was first played in 1965 and over 100 matches have been played so far.

Yanga boasts more victories against their archrivals with 36 against Simba's 26, with 37 matches ending in draws.

A ticket for the derby is now sold Tsh30,000 which is equal to Rwf 13 200 for VIPs and 10,000 (Rwf 4 300) for ordinary spectators.