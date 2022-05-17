Mali: Junta Says it Foiled Coup Attempt

VOA | Moctar Barry
Colonel Assimi Goïta
17 May 2022
allAfrica.com
press release

COMMUNIQUE N°031 OF THE GOVERNMENT OF THE TRANSITION

A small group of Malian anti-progressive officers and non-commissioned officers attempted a coup on the night of May 11 to 12, 2022.

These soldiers were supported by a Western state. The attempt was foiled thanks to the vigilance and professionalism of the Defense and Security Forces of Mali.

The Government of the Republic of Mali condemns with the utmost rigor this disgraceful attack on state security, the objective of which is to hinder, even annihilate the substantial efforts to secure our country and the return to a constitutional order, guarantee of peace and stability.

As part of the investigation and the search for the accomplices involved in this disastrous project, the Government of the Republic of Mali informs the public that all the necessary means, as well as the appropriate measures have been deployed, in particular, the strengthening of exit controls from the city of Bamako and at the border posts of Mali.

In addition, those arrested will be handed over for trial. The Government of the Republic of Mali reassures that the situation is under control and invites the populations to remain calm.

May God bless Mali

Translated from French by Allafrica's Michael Tantoh

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X