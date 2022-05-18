Mali: Army Officials Arrested for Attempted Coup

18 May 2022
allAfrica.com
By Michael Tantoh

Cape Town — Africa Confidential revealed in today's electronic edition that a dozen officers involved in an attempted coup against the military junta in power in Mali have been arrested.

Among then is General Moussa Bemba Keita, the former chief of staff and former minister of security who have been placed under arrest by Mali authorities.

Other senior officers of the Mali army were are placed under arrest for embezzlement in the managing of military funds.

Translated from Confidentiel Afrique by Allafrica's Michael Tantoh

