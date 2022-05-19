Ghana: Citizens Warned Against Travelling to North Eastern Mali

The government has cautioned against all travels to Gao and its surrounding areas in North Eastern Mali in view of recent abductions and executions of travellers, especially Christians, including Ghanaians, in the area.

Commercial transport operators and drivers who still ply the Gao route from a Ghana are particularly advised, as a matter of urgency, to suspend all operations to that part of Mali.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration yesterday warned Ghanaians in the Gao Region to leave immediately for their safety and security.

"Those who, for any reason, are unable to leave are advised to minimise their movement, monitor developments in the local security situation and follow precautions based on their own best judgment.

"Those who choose to depart the Gao Region are advised to exercise the utmost caution as they move to a departure point, only when judged to be safe to do so," the statement said.

The statement said the government's ability to facilitate the departure of Ghanaian nationals from the Gao Region was very limited and that those who required assistance to leave should contact the following numbers: +223 71762020, +223 20295768 and +233 77807676.

The caution follows a new wave of abduction and killing of civilians in Mali.

Human Rights Watch have alleged that some armed groups in the country have killed at least 107 civilians in central and southwestern Mali since December 2021.

Most of the victims - many of whom were traders, village chiefs, religious leaders and children - were executed.