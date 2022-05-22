Nigeria: Okada Ban - Hausa Community in Lagos Orders Members to Comply

Hausa Community, under the auspices of Lagos State Arewa Community, LASACOMM, has directed its members to comply with the provisions of the laws of Lagos State, particularly the recent ban on activities of commercial motorcyclists, popularly called "Okada" riders

The directive was contained in a nine-point communiqué and signed by its Secretary General, Musa Saleh, released at the end of the extra-ordinary meeting held, yesterday in Lagos.

The communiqué read in part: "The restriction of Commercial Motorcycle (Okada) operators in some Local Governments in Lagos State is not a new law. It has been in existence for over 10 years. We resolved today unanimously that all our members must comply with the provisions of the laws of Lagos State.

"We are law abiding and we will always continue to intimate on all our members to continue to be law abiding and operate only within the ambits of the law.

"We support all measures taken by the Lagos State Government in it's efforts towards protecting life and prosperities of all residents.

"We condemn in totality the activities of all criminal elements who are mostly foreigners from Niger Republic, Chard, Cameroon and other neighbouring countries who have infiltrated the ranks of those genuine riders and thereby perpetrating all forms of crime in Lagos state and are constituting serious threats to the lives and properties of residents.

"We are calling on the Security Agencies to identify and arrest all those criminal elements masquerading as Okada riders.

"We are also tasking the Nigeria Immigration Service to step up its actions along the border line in checking the influx of those foreign elements coming into the Country without genuine intention.

"We are in total commitment and support to the administrative policies of the Lagos State Government getting rid of all security threats promoting peace and tranquillity, safeguarding lives and properties of Lagos and the massive provision and development of infrastructures facilities for all Lagosians.

"We are calling on all well meaning Arewa Community members to comply with our common resolve and avoid the Local Governments of Apapa, Surulere, Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland, Etiosa and Ikeja.

"We will work with the state government and the association of Arewa Okada Riders towards the implementation of extant rules and documentation of all riders in all Local Governments of Lagos State.

"We must have adequate data on everyone. We call on the Lagos State Government to be vigilant and take proper punitive measures on bad eggs within the security agencies."

The community, therefore, commended the state government for support its developmental programs and called on government to continue to support its programs.