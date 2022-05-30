Rwanda: Army Calls for Release of Kidnapped Soldiers From DR Congo

28 May 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edwin Ashimwe

The Rwanda Defence Force has requested authorities in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to secure the release of two Rwandan soldiers kidnapped last week while on patrol.

The request was filed Saturday May 28, days after an increase in tension between the DR Congo army (FARDC) and the M23 rebel group near the Rwandan border, as well as cross-border shelling of rockets on Rwandan territory.

"Following the provocative aggression by FARDC on 23 May 22, where multiple rockets were fired on Rwandan territory, FARDC with FDLR attacked RDF along our border, and two Rwanda Defence Force soldiers were kidnapped while on patrol," the request reads in part.

RDF said it has since located both soldiers, Cpl Nkundabagenzi Elysee and Pte Ntwari Gad who are held by FDLR in Eastern DRC.

"We call upon authorities of the Democratic Republic of Congo that work closely with these genocidal armed groups to secure the release of the RDF soldiers."

The blasts heard on Monday, especially affected Kinigi and Nyange sectors of Musanze district and injured "several civilians" and damaged property.

