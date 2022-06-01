Nigeria: Namibia Pushes for Improved Bilateral Relationship With Nigeria

Namibia has expressed its willingness to extend bilateral relationship with Nigeria.

According to the country, it would use the hosting of the fifth session of the Namibia-Nigeria Joint Commission of Cooperation holding in Windhoek in August, 2022, to push for improved bilateral relationship between the two African countries.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja, yesterday, the High Commissioner of Namibia to Nigeria, Mr. Humphrey Geiseb, said the present volume of trade between the two countries needed to be improved.

He noted that with the establishment of Namibia-Nigeria Joint Commission of Cooperation in 2000 provided a platform for assistance and to execute projects between the two countries.

He said: "In 2000, Namibia and Nigeria established the Namibia-Nigeria Joint Commission of Cooperation. In August 2022, Namibia will host the 5th Session of this Joint Commission to elaborate on mutually beneficial projects between Namibia and Nigeria.

"This Joint Commission has stood the test of time and has provided a platform to execute great projects between our two countries."

Geiseb added: "Presently, Namibia exports salt worth around $10 million a year to Nigeria and also some electronics. A factory to build Namibian electronics in Lagos is under way. Two Nigerian companies - Premier Charcoal in Outjo and King Charcoal in Walvis Bay - are operating in Namibia owned by Nigerian investors."

He noted that: "There is tremendous potential for increasing trade. Definitely, Namibian producers can still export Salt and hopefully in future, Namibian grapes, dates, wine, and once restrictions are lifted, Namibian beef and lamb.

"There are Namibian producers ready to export Namibian lamb once a permit is granted. Similarly, Namibia is open for business for Nigerian businesses ready to export quality Nigerian products to Namibia."

The envoy revealed that more than 3000 Nigerians are today resident in Namibia while close to 20 Namibians live in Nigeria.

He said with both Namibia and Nigeria signatories to the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement, both countries would benefit from increased robust intra-African trade amongst African countries.

He said Namibia looks forward to the negotiation and finalisation of the Agreement, especially the eradication of trade and non-trade barriers' restrictions, import limitations and all impediments to boosting trade.

The High Commissioner expressed the willingness of his country to trade with and export to sister African country Namibia's quality beef, lamb, dates, grapes, wines, fish and many other value-added products.