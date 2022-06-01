Togo: Asko Kara Are Togo Champions for the 3rd Time in a Row

The curtains fell on Sunday on the 2021-2022 season of Togo's first division national football championship. And it is ASKO who won the title for the third consecutive season and the seventh time in their history.

ASKO finished as they started. The Kozah club won the title of Togo champion after the 10th and last day of the play-offs. On Sunday, the Kondonas won 1-0 against Dyto who were looking for second place. This umpteenth victory for ASKO thus marks a season without defeat for the club (14 days in the regular phase and 10 days in the play-offs). A performance reminiscent of that of 1996.

Eliminated in the first preliminary round of the CAF Champions League this season, ASKO will return to the continent with new ambitions.

ASCK will join ASKO in continental campaign. Kara's rival club consolidated second place in the championship after their clear 4-1 victory over AS Binah on the last day. Waza Banga play the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup.

In the play-off standings, Dyto is in third place, ahead of Gomido while AS Togo Port bring up the rear. Note that Ifodje FC and Kotoko are relegated to the lower division at the end of the regular phase of the championship. To know the climbs, it will be necessary to wait for the end of the play-offs of the second division championship.