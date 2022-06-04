Togo: Take out your projects !

3 June 2022
Télégramme228 (Lomé)

The "Ministry in charge of youth is launching a call for projects to select and reward the 20 best micro-projects carried out by youth associations. The approach is part of the celebration of World Youth Day (August 12)", could we read today on the site of the Togolese Republic (Republiquetogolaise.com).

Precision, 10 women's associations and as many on the men's side will be awarded. Projects are required to address HIV AIDS, youth and adolescent sexual and reproductive health, youth participation in community development, citizenship education and civic training, youth leadership development, environmental protection, gender and human rights.

Objective of the Ministry of Youth, by launching such an initiative, "to promote the civic engagement of young people", which is why this call is launched "to associations regularly constituted and whose members are between 15 and 35 years old" .

Applications are accepted until June 30, those who are tempted are invited to visit the ministry's website.

