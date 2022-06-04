Togo: A young Chadian stabs a gendarme to death and wounds a policeman

Market women in Lomé are furious at this deadly attack on law enforcement and security officers. Indeed, according to our colleagues from Globalactu, a member of the Global Atlantic Telegram press group, "a young person attacked 2 law enforcement officers with a knife on Thursday.

It is a gendarme and a policeman. The attack was fatal to the gendarme. The unfortunate incident took place at the big market in Lomé, not far from Marox... , the 2 agents would be stationed in front of BSIC. And the one who attacked them, would be a Chadian.

He managed to stab the 2 officers and according to the information, the gendarme died instantly while the policeman was seriously injured. At this time, we do not know what is the cause of this attack.

It is said that the young Chadian was subdued by a mob.

A video revealing the knife attack shows angry women, one of whom says, "He stabbed the soldier and he died." These women agree to recognize that the soldiers suffer too much in Togo. True or false, everyone has their own opinion.