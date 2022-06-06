Liberia: EPA Releases Preliminary Report in Cape Mount Water Pollution Saga - Says There's Need for Further Probe

Monrovia — The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has released its preliminary report into the pollution of Marvoe Creek and the Mafa River in Grand Cape Mount County.

The EPA in its preliminary report confirmed that there were deaths to aquatic species including fish, crabs, crawfish, and other fauna inhabitants; and these fatalities were caused by asphyxiation - deprivation of oxygen needed to sustain life underwater.

The pollution of the water bodies was reported in late May prompting the EPA to dispatch a team of investigators on May 25. According to the Agency, the team

conducted scientific investigations downstream of Bea Mountain operations and continued upstream to assess the quality of the water, probed the authenticity of the alleged pollution, and trace plausible source(s) of pollution.

The initial phase of the investigation included sample collection, social interviews, community engagement, environmental scoping, geospatial data, and drone imagery, the EPA said.

According to the EPA, the analysis results showed a higher than the permissible level of free cyanide with source from the Bea Mountain Mining Corporation tiling storage facility resulting in a corresponding reduction in dissolved oxygen level.

However, the EPA noted that at the time of sampling, the level of free cyanide was below the limits scientifically required to cause such fatality as found in the circumstance.

The EPA preliminary report further stated that there's a need to widen the investigation, especially when there are other conditions that could cause the degree of distress and or deaths of aquatic fauna.

Further in the report, the EPA stated that the presence of excess cyanide led to the contamination of the water sources and that the situation has severely disrupted and injured the livelihood of the communities that depend on that water resources for their livelihood.

It added that consistent with its standard operating procedures, the EPA convened an emergency technical sitting, and BMMC was presented with the findings of our initial investigation.

And based on the outcome of the investigation, the EPA called on BMMC to continue its ongoing effort to provide safe drinking water, fish, and other protein sources to residents of downstream communities.

Meanwhile, the Agency has advised that until a final determination is made as to full remedial actions and their orderly implementation, all affected communities should desist from using and or consuming anything from the water bodies and or using these contaminated water sources for any purpose.

"In the coming days, the agency will conduct additional investigation to pinpoint other elements that may have also contributed to the asphyxiation. Where necessary, a third-party, EPA certified consultant/Laboratory will be called in to assist with these investigations," the EPA stated in a release signed by Danise Love Dennis, head of Media & Corporate Communications.

It continued: "Detailed assessment of the water streams will be conducted to determine the magnitude and extent of the quality of the water streams and to conduct an aquatic ecological assessment of the riverine systems. Following this additional scientific intervention, a full restoration plan (corrective measures) will be designed and implemented under the supervision of the Environmental Protection Agency."