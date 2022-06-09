Kenya: Longosiwa Clinches Kenya's First Medal at Africa Athletics Championship

8 June 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Abraham Longosiwa clinched Kenya's first medal at the Africa Senior Athletics Championship on the opening day on Wednesday, after finishing third in the men's 10,000m to clinch bronze.

Kenya once again struggled in the men's 24-lap race which was dominated by Ethiopians again, with Abraham Tumay winning gold in a time of 29:19.01 while compatriot Gudeta Debele was second for silver in 29:22.74.

Longosiwa's last ditch effort of squeezing in for either gold or silver in the final 200m of the race was not successful as he only afforded third in a time of 29:23.02.

Compatriot Julius Kipkwony was fourth in a time of 29:24.41.

"It was a bit tough especially at the finish. I had really wanted to work hard for the gold but nonetheless I am still grateful for what I got. It is my first time to come to this Championship but I have learnt a lot. It is not good to be beaten by Ethiopians but we will try device a way to win again," Longosiwa said after the race.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X