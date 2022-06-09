Nigeria: Metro Network - We've Laid Over 6,000km Fibre in Lagos - Sanwo-Olu

Lagos — Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, yesterday, disclosed that his administration has laid over 6,000 kilometres of Metro Network Connection Fiber within the state, as part of efforts at leveraging technology in public transportation system.

Sanwo-Olu said this at the maiden edition of the National Transportation Technology Conference and Exhibition, NTTCE, with the theme: 'Multimodality and Accessibility: Achieving a Greener Transport System in Nigeria'.

The conference was organised by Transport Commissioners nationwide, under the aegis of the Nigeria Transport Commissioners Forum, coordinated by the Federal Ministry of Transportation.

The governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Folashade Jaji, said: "Still on leveraging technology, at the moment the Lagos State government has laid over 6,000 kilometers of Metro Network Connection Fiber within the state. Among other things, this bears eloquent testimony to our resolve to make Lagos a 24-hour driven Smart City.

"I can boldly say that Lagos State has been in the forefront of investment in technology, especially in the Transport Sector with the implementation of a huge investment in technology to address technical issues, especially in transportation."

He said his administration plans for the integration of "road, rail and water modes of transportation" for effective movement of people, goods, and services across the state.