Mali: On the Transition Timeline in Mali

9 June 2022
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
press release

The United States acknowledges the announcement by Mali's transition government of a 24-month transition timetable starting in March 2022. We urge the Malian transition government to make sustained, tangible action toward holding elections, including detailed benchmarks and the early adoption of the electoral law. Transparent and inclusive processes that respect diverse perspectives and fundamental freedoms are critical to building a strong foundation for the future.

We welcome the commitment of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to continued engagement with Malian authorities to support efforts to restore constitutional rule. We encourage Mali and ECOWAS to reach agreement in particular on a robust monitoring mechanism with tangible benchmarks for the remainder of the transition.

The United States reiterates our commitment to support transition processes to foster a future of accountable democratic governance for the Malian people.

Ned Price, Department Spokesperson

