Nigeria: 2022 Hajj - Only 3 Carriers Shortlisted to Airlift Pilgrims From Nigeria

10 June 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Prince Okafor

No fewer than three airline have been listed as major carriers to airlift pilgrims from Nigeria by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN.

This came as the agency assured pilgrims and the general public of her readiness to seamlessly conduct the 2022 hajj operations.

Vanguard gathered that the airlines includes, FlyNas Airline, Azman Airline and Max Air.

Speaking during an inspection tour at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, FAAN, Managing Director, Rabiu Yadudu , stated that the 2022 hajj operations will kick off at Maiduguri on the 9th June, with 3 major carriers viz; FlyNas Airline, Azman Airline and Max Air already licensed to airlift pilgrims at Lagos and Abuja airports from Friday, June 10, 2022.

"Every requirement aimed at ensuring the safety, security and comfortability of pilgrims have been met already.

"We are confidence that the hajj operations will be successful, as he wished all pilgrims a successful pilgrimage.

"FAAN remain committed to her core values of Safety, Security and Comfort."

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X